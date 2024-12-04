LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Government will introduce legislation banning TV advertisements for junk food products from October 2025 as part of plans to curb childhood obesity.Ads on television will only be allowed past the 9 pm watershed from October next year.The advertising restrictions will also include a ban on paid online junk food adverts to reduce children's excessive exposure to many foods high in fat, sugar or salt and helping to address rising rates of obesity-related diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.The Department of Health and Social Care on Tuesday published guidance to provide more detail on which food or drink categories will be covered by the regulations - giving industry the final details needed to prepare for the regulations coming into force next year.7.2 billion calories per year are expected to be removed from UK children's diets as a result of the measures, preventing an estimated 20,000 cases of childhood obesity.Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, said, 'Obesity robs our kids of the best possible start in life, sets them up for a lifetime of health problems, and costs the NHS billions. This government is taking action now to end the targeting of junk food ads at kids, across both TV and online'.NHS data shows a deeply concerning trend of rising childhood obesity. Almost one in 10 reception-aged children are now living with obesity and, by aged 5, one in 5 children have tooth decay because of excess sugar consumption.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX