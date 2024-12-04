WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration has awarded $4.85 million in grants to five marine highway projects across the nation via the United States Marine Highway Program, or USMHP.The funding will enhance the movement of goods along the U.S. navigable waterways while expanding existing waterborne freight services in Louisiana, Puerto Rico, Washington, and West Virginia.'The Biden-Harris Administration's investments in the United States Marine Highway Program are to move goods more quickly and efficiently, which is especially important considering the current record demand for shipping,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'With the funding announced today, we're further modernizing operations at our ports and waterways and strengthening supply chains, which will help lower costs of essential goods for American families.'The USMHP aims to expand the use of the nation's navigable waterways to relieve landside congestion, support new and more efficient transportation options, and enhance performance of the surface transportation system. The program works with public and private stakeholders to achieve these goals.The U.S. Department of Transportation has made it clear that all Marine Highway Grants award recipients must comply with the requirements of the 'Build America, Buy America' provisions. This means that these funds will be used to purchase American-made steel, building materials, and manufactured equipment - boosting American manufacturing while strengthening U.S. supply chains.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX