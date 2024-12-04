The newest product offering delivers B2B point of sales and order management capabilities to SAP Public Cloud Users Worldwide

DataXstream LLC, an SAP® Endorsed app and Gold-level partner developing innovative solutions for SAP sales and distribution, today introduced OMS+ Cloud for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

OMS+ has streamlined complex sales and order processes for SAP users for over a decade within SAP ECC and S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition environments. But recent forecast numbers from Gartner show that worldwide spending on public cloud services is increasing significantly and will reach a total of $723.4 billion in 2025, with a 19% growth increase in Cloud Application Services (SaaS). (Source: Gartner, November 2024)

DataXstream's OMS+ Cloud will now extend its award-winning OMS+ platform by delivering end-to-end point of sales (POS) and order management capabilities for SAP Public Cloud. OMS+ Cloud will simplify complex POS, quote and order processes often associated with vertically integrated retail, wholesale distribution and manufacturing environments.

OMS+ Cloud offers POS core capabilities such as sales counter user interface, pricing flexibility, discount application, returns management, drawer and terminal management, flexible payment processing, and automated tender and billing processes.

OMS+ Cloud will include Quote and Order Capabilities:

Complex Quote/Order Capture

Interactive Sales Dashboards

Real-time inventory and aATP

Intelligent Product Search

Task Management System

Substitution and Cross-Selling

Intelligent Customer Search

AI Chatbot

Flexible Sourcing

Material Dashboard

Sales Reporting and Analytics

Line Level Delivery Control

Proof of Delivery or Pick-Up

Global Availability View

Orders for Service Materials

Cross-Channel Order Visibility

"Our customers frequently claim a positive direct impact on margin and sales conversions as a result of implementing OMS+," said Tim Yates, CEO, DataXstream. "We are thrilled to extend OMS+ to the SAP S/4 HANA Public Cloud environment and enable more organizations to streamline their sales processes, improve their time to money, increase order accuracy and decrease employee training time with OMS+ Cloud."

DataXstream

DataXstream is an SAP® Gold and Endorsed App Partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies that maximize the ROI of our customers' SAP® infrastructure. As members of the SAP® marketplace, DataXstream's products can be found in the SAP® Store. DataXstream's OMS+ will revolutionize your organization's sale and customer buying experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204330700/en/

Contacts:

Cailin Yates

CMO

757.345.3437

cyates@dataxstream.com