The Hive is aimed at advancing research in life sciences by a novel approach to collaboration creating an open innovation hub designed to build close relationships between biotech companies, start-ups, academics, and Almirall scientists

The network will be enlarged with the arrival of Admit Therapeutics and Microomics, in addition to the current members of the hub ZeClinics and Centrient Pharmaceuticals

This novel approach to pushing the boundaries of science and innovation in the year of Almirall's 80th anniversary is part of the company' s innovation strategy, long-term vision, commitment to patients, and the advancement of healthcare

Almirall, a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, today announced the launch of "The Hive", a novel scientific research hub located at its R&D centre in Barcelona, Spain. The Hive is designed to foster collaboration among researchers from biotech companies, start-ups, academia, and Almirall's scientists, creating a unique innovation ecosystem that is aimed at advancing scientific breakthroughs and enhancing research success.

The Hive builds on Almirall's open innovation centre, which began operations in 2023 with collaborations with two life science companies. The arrival of two new joiners announced today contribute to the creation of this unique collaboration ecosystem, following the initial partnerships with ZeClinics, a Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in genetics research using zebrafish as a model organism, and Centrient Pharmaceuticals, a global leader in sustainable biosynthetic pharmaceutical products.

The initiative was launched today as part of Almirall's 80th anniversary celebrations, bringing together health authorities, representatives from associations, entities, and institutions with whom Almirall closely collaborates to deliver against its commitment to patients, innovation, and the advancement of healthcare. The new joiners at The Hive include ADmit Therapeutics a company focused on the early detection of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases through technology that combines epigenetic and clinical data using machine learning. The most recent addition is Microomics a company specializing in metagenomic analysis using new DNA sequencing technologies (NGS).

"At Almirall, we bring together scientific experts from different disciplines in a collaborative environment as we see the transformative power collaboration has to push the boundaries of science and drive the development of novel solutions. An open innovation ecosystem that fosters this collaboration lays an exceptional foundation for breakthroughs in both scientific discovery and product development. We are proud to lead the way with The Hive, a unique initiative designed to advance science and innovation. By working together, we can address critical unmet needs and deliver meaningful progress in healthcare, ensuring that our innovations make a tangible difference in the lives of patients and their families", stated Dr. Karl Ziegelbauer, Almirall's Chief Scientific Officer.

80 years of innovation and commitment to patients

Almirall is celebrating its 80th anniversary, marking eight decades of commitment to patients, innovation, and healthcare advancement. To commemorate this milestone, the company hosted an institutional event at its R&D centre in Barcelona, Spain. The event brought together health authorities, partners and institutional representatives, including the President of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Salvador Illa, Juan Cruz Cigudosa, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Universities, María José Alonso, professor of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Technology at the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC), and Lourdes Borrell, Mayor of Sant Feliu de Llobregat.

Professor María José Alonso congratulated Almirall for its 80 decades "preserving the value of science and its transfer to industry in the best way, contributing to development and well-being, and elevating scientific value in the development of the Spanish innovative ecosystem, fostering a brighter future for all".

Almirall was founded in Spain in 1944 with the purpose of giving people access to impactful medicines, a goal that continues to guide the company in its ambition as a leading medical dermatology. Almirall's heritage, its deep scientific expertise, and the strong partnerships with the dermatology community worldwide are the foundation for its broad portfolio of dermatological treatments. Grounded in science and driven by innovation, the company continuously advances the understanding of skin diseases and provides solutions for even the most complex conditions. Based on this dedication, Almirall has become a leader in medical dermatology in Europe, with a strong portfolio of more than 50 products across different modalities, including topical, systemic, and biologics.

The company has invested 1 billion Euros in R&D in medical dermatology in the last decade which represents a continuous investment of over 12% of its annual net sales in R&D. This investment supports all phases of research conducted at its R&D centre from discovery to late-stage clinical testing. Almirall's close partnership with patients and dermatologists positions the company as a trusted and reliable partner, as it constantly focuses on understanding their needs to translate these into innovative solutions, helping improve people's lives both physically and emotionally.

Carlos Gallardo, Chairman and CEO of Almirall: "Celebrating 80 years is a testament to Almirall's enduring commitment to innovation and patient care. Our journey has been driven by a profound dedication to improving patients' lives and providing meaningful treatments. As a family-owned company, we think in generations, and have consistently prioritized innovation in medical dermatology, investing over 1 billion Euros in R&D in this area over the last decade. We are grateful for the dedication of our teams across the company, and our partners and collaborators that enable us to help so many patients, every day. Our leading capabilities in skin biology and product development will continue to be a cornerstone of our mission, ensuring our sustained focus on science and innovation to deliver healthcare solutions to patients and the medical community

