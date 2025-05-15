Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
WKN: A40P4W | ISIN: SE0023261532 | Ticker-Symbol: PGO0
Frankfurt
14.05.25 | 15:29
0,178 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AF GRUPPEN ASA13,600+0,44 %
ALMIRALL SA9,970-0,20 %
CINIS FERTILIZER AB0,1570,00 %
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD31,000-0,23 %
ENERSIZE OYJ0,0000,00 %
JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC114,00+0,88 %
MEDESIS PHARMA SA0,2900,00 %
MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LTD0,466+2,64 %
PROSTATYPE GENOMICS AB0,1780,00 %
R&S GROUP HOLDING AG23,0000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.