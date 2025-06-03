Anzeige
Prostatype Genomics AB: Strong results for Prostatype in published Taiwan study - creating opportunities for commercial expansion in Asia

Prostatype Genomics announces that strong results from a study in Taiwan with the company's prognostic genomic test Prostatype® have now been published in the scientific journal BJUI Compass. In the study, Prostatype® showed significant superiority in predicting prostate cancer-specific mortality compared to the guidelines of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®), as well as compared to PSA and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Clinical validation of Prostatype® is ongoing at a leading hospital in Taiwan, and this publication also creates opportunities for expansion to other major Asian markets with suitable partners.

This is the first published study with Prostatype® in Asia, and it clearly shows that the test works very well also for Asian prostate cancer patients. The company has previously communicated about the study in this press release.

The study included 148 Taiwanese men, of which 92 had localized prostate cancer. Prostatype® was compared with the internationally established NCCN® classification used in Taiwan and large parts of Asia, as well as in the United States. Prostatype® showed significantly higher precision compared to NCCN® with a so-called C-index of 0.90 for Prostatype® compared to 0.73 for NCCN®.

Prostatype® also performed better than magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in predicting how aggressive the prostate cancer was. This is interesting and a promising indication as MRI is increasingly used in connection with risk classification of prostate cancer. MRI is used to assess how far a prostate cancer has spread, but the accuracy is not always sufficient. By comparing with MRI, it is shown that Prostatype® can provide a better and more reliable basis for decision-making, especially when it comes to predicting aggressive cancer.

CEO Fredrik Rickman comments:
 "It is inspiring that we now have the first published study in Asia in place, with excellent performance for Prostatype® in an Asian population, but also in comparison to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). We are now working to complete the ongoing clinical validation at a leading hospital in Taiwan, while this also creates opportunities to expand into larger markets in Asia. We will most likely do this together with local partners, and as mentioned in a recent press release, we have engaged a transaction partner with a solid network of contacts in these regions. There is a great and growing need for improved risk classification of prostate cancer in Asia, just like in the rest of the world.

The entire scientific article with the study results can be read via the following link: https://bjui-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/bco2.70026

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Rickman, CEO Prostatype Genomics AB
Telephone: +46 (0)73 049 77 01
Email: fredrik.rickman@prostatypegenomics.com

About Prostatype Genomics AB
Prostatype® is a genomic test that is available to patients and treating urologists as a complementary decision basis for the question of treatment or no-treatment of prostate cancer. The test was developed by a leading research group at Karolinska Institute and is provided by Prostatype Genomics AB.

