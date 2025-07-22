Prostatype Genomics AB: Positive results for Prostatype confirmed in published Spanish multicentre study

Prostatype Genomics announces that previously communicated positive results from a Spanish multicentre study with Prostatype®, have now been confirmed in a scientific journal. The study included 93 patients with prostate cancer at seven Spanish hospitals, where Prostatype® delivered significantly better prognostic performance compared to NCCN®, D'Amico and EAU for both the risk of prostate cancer-specific mortality within 10 years as well as to predict the risk of developing metastasis.

The practical benefit of the test is clearly demonstrated, as the treatment plan could have been modified for as many as 39% of the patients in the study if Prostatype® had been used as a decision basis at the time of the confirmed diagnosis.

The multicentre study was coordinated by the Spanish National Urology Association, and the results were presented at their annual meeting in April 2024.

CEO Fredrik Rickman comments:

"This publication once again shows that Prostatype® delivers excellent prognostic performance in connection with the choice of treatment plan for patients with diagnosed prostate cancer. This study is an important commercial component mainly in Spain, where the interest for Prostatype® has strengthen significantly, but also in other countries. Thus, the test can contribute to significantly improved quality of life for the patient group as a whole. It is also important to point out that this excellent performance has been proven in multiple different published studies in different ethnicities, highlighting Prostatype®'s global clinical and commercial potential.



The entire scientific article in Actas Urológicas Españolas with the study results can be read via the following link: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2173578625001052?via%3Dihub

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Rickman, CEO Prostatype Genomics AB

Telephone: +46 (0)73 049 77 01

Email: fredrik.rickman@prostatypegenomics.com

About Prostatype Genomics AB

Prostatype® is a genomic test that is available to patients and treating urologists as a complementary decision basis for the question of treatment or no-treatment of prostate cancer. The test was developed by a leading research group at Karolinska Institute and is provided by Prostatype Genomics AB.