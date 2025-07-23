Prostatype Genomics AB: Prostatype Genomics publishes its interim report for the first half of 2025

Prostatype Genomics AB today publishes its interim report for the first half of 2025. The full interim report is attached and can also be downloaded from the company's website, www.prostatypegenomics.com.

First half of 2025,1 January - 30 June 2025

Net sales amounted to 246 TSEK (115)

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) amounted to -18,971 TSEK (-18,437)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -17,079 TSEK (-23,211)

Total cash flow for the period amounted to 3,517 TSEK (-935)

Earnings per share* amounted to -0.65 SEK (-19.85)

* Values for historic earnings per share have been recalculated to reflect the reversed share split 1000:1 which was carried out during the second half of 2024.

CEO Fredrik Rickman comments:

"In the first half of 2025, we were able to announce that over 10 well-respected American urologists have now started using Prostatype® clinically. Furthermore, both positive preliminary results from the U.S. study with leading institutions and strong published results from a study in Taiwan were presented. Most gratifying, however, is that we expect an approval of our Medicare application this autumn after an active dialogue in a positive spirit with Medicare during the period."

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Rickman, CEO Prostatype Genomics AB

Telephone: +46 (0)73 049 77 01

Email: fredrik.rickman@prostatypegenomics.com

Certified Adviser

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB

Telephone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About Prostatype Genomics AB

Prostatype® is a genomic test that is available to patients and treating urologists as a complementary decision basis for the question of treatment or no-treatment of prostate cancer. The test was developed by a leading research group at Karolinska Institute and is provided by Prostatype Genomics AB.

This information is information that Prostatype Genomics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-23 12:10 CEST.