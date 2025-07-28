Cinis Fertilizer AB: Cinis delivers 4,900 tons of potassium sulfate

Cinis Fertilizer has shipped full cargo of water-soluble potassium sulfate from the production facility in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, to its customer Van Iperen International in the Netherlands. The cargo amounts to approximately 4,900 tons.

The delivery of water-soluble potassium sulfate was made by the same vessel that unloaded the input material sodium sulfate to Cinis Fertilizers' production plant in Köpmanholmen outside Örnsköldsvik during the week.

The work to fine-tune the production process is proceeding at a slightly slower pace due to the vacation period. At the same time, production rate is being affected by the unusually high daily temperatures in recent weeks, which means that the plant's process cooling does not reach full effect. The aim of reaching a production rate equivalent to 100,000 tons per annum by the end of 2025 remains.

During the first year that Cinis Fertilizer produced potassium sulfate with a low carbon footprint, the company has sent separate press releases with information about each shipment. As the plant is now in operation and the company estimates that it will soon reach full production capacity, information about production and shipments going forward will be reported in the company's financial reports. Interim report for the period January-June 2025 will be published on August 21, 2025.

About Cinis Fertilizer

Cinis Fertilizer is a Swedish greentech company that produces an environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer, potassium sulfate (SOP), by recycling residual streams from the manufacture of batteries and battery materials, as well as from the pulp and other industries. The patented technology uses half the energy of current production methods and results in a mineral fertilizer with a low carbon footprint. A unique and circular contribution that enables sustainable agriculture. Cinis Fertilizer is listed on First North Growth Market (CINIS). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.cinis-fertilizer.com.