Cinis Fertilizer AB: Bulletin from the annual general meeting in Cinis Fertilizer AB (publ)

Cinis Fertilizer AB (publ), reg. no 559154-0322 has today, on 25 June 2025, held its annual general meeting. The annual general meeting was held by physical presence of shareholders and with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting). The annual general meeting in Cinis Fertilizer AB resolved the following.

Approval of profit and loss accounts and balance sheets, and discharge from liability of the board members and the managing director

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the profit and loss accounts and balance sheets for the financial year 2024. The persons who have been board members and managing director, respectively, were discharged from liability with respect to their respective management of the company for the financial year 2024.

Allocation of the company's profit or loss

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that the company's results should be carried forward.

Remuneration to the board of directors and auditor

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the board shall be paid in a total amount of SEK 360,000 annually, allocated as follows. The chairman shall receive SEK 200,000 (unchanged since last year) and other board members shall receive SEK 80,000 each (unchanged since last year). The annual general meeting also resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoices.

Election of the board of directors and auditor

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of board members shall be three with no deputy board members and that the number of auditors shall be one with no deputies.

Further, the annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Roger Johansson and Anna-Maria Tuominen-Reini and to elect Adam Nawrocki, as board members, all for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Roger Johansson was, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, re-elected as chairman of the board of directors.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Mazars AB as the company's auditor.

Resolution on incentive program for Jakob Liedberg

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to adopt an incentive program for Jakob Liedberg consisting of a directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants for the fulfilment of the company's obligations under the incentive program.

Resolution on incentive program for Roger Johansson

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from shareholders, to adopt an incentive program for Roger Johansson consisting of a directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants for the fulfilment of the company's obligations under the incentive program.

The board of directors' remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' remuneration report for the financial year 2024.

Issue authorisation (i)

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors, on one or more occasions prior to the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to resolve on the issue of shares in the company. Subscribed shares shall be paid through set-off or otherwise be subject to conditions. The purpose of the authorisation is to provide the board of directors with flexibility to ensure that the company in an appropriate manner can raise capital and, in accordance with previously announced purposes, issue shares to bondholders.

Issue authorisation (ii)

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors, on one or more occasions prior to the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles. The number of shares that may be issued and the number of shares for which conversion/subscription may take place shall in total not exceed a number of shares that entails an increase in the share capital, at the time of the board of directors' first exercise of the authorisation, of not more than ten (10) percent. The purpose of the authorisation is to provide the board of directors with flexibility to ensure that the Company in an appropriate manner can raise capital and acquire companies, businesses and other assets.

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Becker, IR and Communications Director Cinis Fertilizer

charlotte@cinis-fertilizer.com

+46 730 37 07 07

Jakob Liedberg, CEO Cinis Fertilizer

jakob@cinis-fertilizer.com

+46 768 58 12 86