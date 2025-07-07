Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Enersize Oyj: Enersize strengthens its financial leadership with interim CFO Niklas Jonasson

Enersize Oyj ("Enersize" or "the Company") has appointed Niklas Jonasson as interim CFO for a period of at least three months. The aim is to ensure continuity in the Company's financial management and to support ongoing strategic initiatives.

Niklas Jonasson has broad experience from both startups in the energy sector and corporate finance. He has previously held senior positions in growth companies as well as publicly listed businesses, and assumes the role with immediate effect.
"Niklas will bring valuable expertise in financing, capital structure, and business development. We look forward to working with him in the coming period. Our regular CFO is currently on medical leave, and we wish him a swift recovery," says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO
E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors
E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.
The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.

For more information, visit https://enersize.com

Certified Adviser: Bergs Securities AB

