Enersize Oyj: No summer slowdown - Enersize seals leaks and delivers results

While most production facilities slow down during the summer break, Enersize is operating at full speed. Over the past weeks, the team has carried out multiple compressed air leak repairs across the food and packaging industries.

These jobs follow leak detections performed earlier this year and represent a key part of Enersize's comprehensive solution for cutting energy waste and ensuring reliable production.

"The summer shutdown is the perfect window for this kind of work, no disruptions and no production loss. We go in, fix the problems, and make sure everything is ready for a smooth restart," says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

Unlike providers that only offer leak detection, Enersize takes full responsibility - from diagnostics to final repair. That means fewer intermediaries, faster results, and clear savings for the customer.

"We don't just deliver numbers - we deliver improvements. That's how we create real value," Arrigucci continues.

Demand for Enersize's end-to-end offering is growing rapidly, especially in industries where every kilowatt hour matters and uptime is mission-critical.

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO

E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



