Enersize Oyj: Enersize appoints new CFO to strengthen strategic financial function

Enersize has appointed Jan Selmerhagen as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 1, 2025. Jan brings extensive experience from senior roles in finance and business development in both Swedish and international companies - including publicly listed businesses. This recruitment is a strategic step to strengthen the company's financial governance and operational capacity.

Jan Selmerhagen has worked with complex structural matters, acquisitions, IPOs, and efficiency improvements, and will focus entirely on CFO-related responsibilities such as strategic planning, investor relations, and financial steering.

In parallel, the company is hiring an accounting professional, which will lead to a clearer division of responsibilities within the finance function and improved cost-efficiency. The overall cost of the finance function will also be reduced.

- Jan will be a highly valuable addition to our continued journey. With his background, we gain a strong strategic partner for the management team who can support us in simplifying the company's legal structure and strengthening our financial communication, says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

Enersize also extends a warm thank you to Martin Hallbäck for his strong commitment during his four years as CFO. Martin will remain for a transitional period to ensure a smooth handover, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO

E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



For more information, visit https://enersize.com



Certified Adviser: Bergs Securities AB