Enersize Oyj: Statement from the Annual General Meeting of Enersize Oy

Today, on 27 June 2025, the Annual General Meeting of Enersize Oyj (the "Company") was held.At the meeting, 1,459,421,611 shares, corresponding to 38.34% of all shares and votes, were represented.Below is a summary of the resolutions adopted.

Adoption of the Financial Statements, Allocation of the Result, and Dividend Distribution; Discharge from Liability

The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for the financial year ending on 31 December 2024 and resolved that the loss for the financial year, amounting to EUR 1,381,217, be transferred to the retained earnings/loss account. No dividend will be distributed.

The Meeting granted discharge from liability for the financial year 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024 to the members of the Board of Directors and both the current and former CEOs.

Decision on Board Remuneration and Election of Board Members

The Meeting resolved that Board members shall receive the following remuneration for the term starting at the end of this Annual General Meeting and ending at the close of the next Annual General Meeting: SEK 100,000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 100,000 to each Board member. No remuneration shall be paid to individuals who are employed by the Company.

The Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of three (3) members.

The Meeting resolved on the re-election of Alexander Fällström as Board member and Chair, the re-election of Johan Gralén as Board member, and the election of Mats Karlsson as new Board member. The term of office for all members shall expire at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Alexander Fällström holds a degree in Economics from Harvard University and has a background in Private Equity and M&A, focusing on Industrials and Business Services. He also has experience in asset management. Previous roles include positions at Capillar Advisory in Stockholm, and at Goldman Sachs and Jefferies in London.

Johan Gralén holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Luleå University of Technology and has completed executive education in international marketing, management, and corporate governance at IHM, EFL, and Harvard Law School. He has held several executive positions at the Trelleborg Group and DIAB, including Executive Vice President for Asia and Asia-Pacific, as well as Executive Vice President for Global Sales.

Mats Karlsson is an entrepreneur with more than 25 years of leadership experience and a track record of successful investments and exits.

Auditor's Remuneration and Election of Auditor

The Meeting resolved that the auditor's fee shall be paid based on reasonable invoices approved by the Company. The auditing firm KPMG Oy Ab was elected as the Company's auditor. KPMG has announced that Authorised Public Accountant (CGR) Mauri Eskelinen will be the auditor with principal responsibility. The term of office extends until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Authorisation of the Board to Decide on the Formation, Merger, Liquidation, or Other Changes in Subsidiaries

The Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on the merger, liquidation, or other structural changes of subsidiaries, based on business needs.

Authorisation to Decide on Issuance of Shares and Special Rights

The Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, on one or more occasions, to decide on the issuance of shares, options, and other special rights entitling to shares as referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The Board may decide on all terms of the issuances. The authorisation includes the right to deviate from shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue) if the Company has a weighty financial reason to do so.

The total number of shares to be issued, including those based on special rights, may not exceed 1,700,000,000 new or treasury shares held by the Company (or such amount adjusted due to a possible reverse split).

The purpose of the authorisation is to increase the Company's financial flexibility and to allow the Board sufficient discretion to use the authorisation for purposes such as strengthening the capital base, share-based incentive schemes, acquisitions, or structural arrangements. A directed share issue may be carried out as a free-of-charge share issue only if there are particularly weighty financial reasons, taking into account the interests of all shareholders.

This authorisation replaces all previous authorisations and shall remain valid until the next Annual General Meeting, but no later than 30 June 2026.

Decision to Investigate the Transfer of the Company's Domicile from Finland to Sweden

The Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, together with the CEO, to investigate the possibility of transferring the Company's domicile from Finland to Sweden, in accordance with Directive (EU) 2019/2121 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 November 2019. The majority of the Company's operations are based in Sweden, and most shares are held by Swedish shareholders-factors which support the evaluation of such a move.

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO

E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

