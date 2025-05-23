Enersize Oyj: Enersize continues to grow - new energy efficiency order in the food industry

Enersize, via a stratecig partner, has received a new order from a leading food company in the Stockholm region. The project, valued at approximately SEK 100,000, focuses on energy efficiency through leakage management in the compressed air system - an area where Enersize has a well-documented track record.

The project will be carried out in two phases, with the first phase starting immediately during week 22. The second phase is scheduled for early July. This deal strengthens Enersize's position as a key partner for industrial energy efficiency - not only by delivering tangible business results, but also by reinforcing the ongoing collaboration this strategic partner, one of Europe's largest suppliers of maintenance and industrial solutions.

- This order confirms that our solution meets a growing need in the industry. Compressed air is often one of the largest hidden energy costs, and we know that many companies are currently looking for quick, measurable ways to reduce their energy consumption. Our ability to deliver analysis, action, and follow-up in one efficient package is exactly what the market is asking for, says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

The order is part of Enersize's clear growth strategy - to rapidly scale and reach more industrial customers with concrete energy savings through partnerships with established players.

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO

E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



