R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Sales Result

R&S Group with strong top-line growth in H1 2025 and continuing positive outlook for the second half-year



29-Jul-2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR R&S Group with strong top-line growth in H1 2025 and continuing positive outlook for the second half-year H1 2025 net sales of CHF 206.3 million vs. CHF 109.9 million 1) in the prior year period

Strong order intake of CHF 244.8 million, compared with CHF 141.0 million in H1 2024

Order backlog of CHF 305.7 million as of 30 June 2025 at a high level 29 July 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today announces preliminary unaudited net sales for the first half year (H1 2025). Net sales, including the consolidation of Kyte Powertech for the full H1 2025, amounted to CHF 206.3 million versus CHF 109.9 million1) in H1 2024, continuing the favorable momentum from the prior year. This development was positive although the ramp-up of the new oil distribution transformer plant near Bochnia/PL, which celebrated its official inauguration on 3 April 2025, is slower than anticipated. Order intake at CHF 244.8 million was strong against CHF 141.0 million1) in the prior year period. The resulting book-to-bill ratio of close to 1.2 bodes well for the development in the second half of the year. This is also underpinned by the high order backlog at the end of June of CHF 305.7 million (CHF 218.2 million1)). All markets and product groups contributed to the solid topline development which for H1 2025 includes the entire half-year sales of Kyte Powertech. Demand for Power Transformers stays unabatedly high while installations of distribution transformers at our utility customers are still somewhat challenging. Business with cast resin transformers benefits from a recovery in the German and Polish construction sectors, good business in the Middle East as well as new applications such as harbor electrification. Applications in renewables and data centers continue to be in sound demand. R&S Group's capacity expansions proceeded in H1 2025, resulting in higher investments in working capital and capital expenditures. Another milestone in H1 2025 was the appointment of Eduardo Terzi as new CEO, who took charge on 1 June 2025. Heinz Kundert, Chairman of the Board commented: "We are delighted to have Eduardo on board as our new CEO since the beginning of June. Eduardo brings along more than 30 years of experience, leadership competence and network in the transformer and energy industries. His knowledge along the whole value chain from procurement, engineering, sales and project management will further enhance our strong market position and reinforce the Group's growth ambitions."



R&S Group will provide further information on 11 September with the publication of the H1 2025 financial report.

Calendar 2025/2026 11 September 2025 Release of half-year 2025 results 07 May 2026 Annual General Meeting

1) excluding Kyte Powertech, acquired on 20 August 2024

Contact Investor and Media Relations

Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com

About R&S Group

R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at at www.the-rsgroup.com Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional features:





File: R&S Group with strong top-line growth in H1 2025 and continuing positive outlook for the second half-year

End of Inside Information