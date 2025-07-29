R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Sales Result
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
R&S Group with strong top-line growth in H1 2025 and continuing positive outlook for the second half-year
29 July 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today announces preliminary unaudited net sales for the first half year (H1 2025). Net sales, including the consolidation of Kyte Powertech for the full H1 2025, amounted to CHF 206.3 million versus CHF 109.9 million1) in H1 2024, continuing the favorable momentum from the prior year. This development was positive although the ramp-up of the new oil distribution transformer plant near Bochnia/PL, which celebrated its official inauguration on 3 April 2025, is slower than anticipated.
Order intake at CHF 244.8 million was strong against CHF 141.0 million1) in the prior year period. The resulting book-to-bill ratio of close to 1.2 bodes well for the development in the second half of the year. This is also underpinned by the high order backlog at the end of June of CHF 305.7 million (CHF 218.2 million1)).
All markets and product groups contributed to the solid topline development which for H1 2025 includes the entire half-year sales of Kyte Powertech. Demand for Power Transformers stays unabatedly high while installations of distribution transformers at our utility customers are still somewhat challenging. Business with cast resin transformers benefits from a recovery in the German and Polish construction sectors, good business in the Middle East as well as new applications such as harbor electrification. Applications in renewables and data centers continue to be in sound demand. R&S Group's capacity expansions proceeded in H1 2025, resulting in higher investments in working capital and capital expenditures.
Another milestone in H1 2025 was the appointment of Eduardo Terzi as new CEO, who took charge on 1 June 2025. Heinz Kundert, Chairman of the Board commented: "We are delighted to have Eduardo on board as our new CEO since the beginning of June. Eduardo brings along more than 30 years of experience, leadership competence and network in the transformer and energy industries. His knowledge along the whole value chain from procurement, engineering, sales and project management will further enhance our strong market position and reinforce the Group's growth ambitions."
1) excluding Kyte Powertech, acquired on 20 August 2024
About R&S Group
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com
