R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
R&S Group refines mid-term guidance and structure:
6 November 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today announced a refinement of its guidance as it prepares for 2026 as a year marked by strategic investments to strengthen its long-term competitiveness and to ensure the organisation remains future-fit. In a market that continues to benefit from secular growth trends, the updated guidance reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its strategic capabilities, enhancing operational efficiency and positioning the business for sustained value creation.
To reflect the current situation that installation capacities are missing at some of our customers, R&S Group now expects net sales to grow between 8% - 12% over the cycle, from 10% - 13% previously.
EBITDA margin range allows to better reflect the situation of the business
The guidance range for the EBITDA margin has been set at 19% - 21% for the mid-term, from an EBIT margin «around 20%» previously.
The dividend payout of CHF 0.50 per share for FY 2025 and 2026 is confirmed.
2026 as a «Year of Investment»
About R&S Group
R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products.
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com
