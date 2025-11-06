R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast

R&S Group refines mid-term guidance and structure: growth investments more accurately reflected in an EBITDA margin range



06-Nov-2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR R&S Group refines mid-term guidance and structure:

growth investments more accurately reflected in an EBITDA margin range Mid-term net sales growth now seen at 8% - 12%

New guidance structure for profitability - moving to EBITDA and changing to a margin range to consider mid-term horizon of the guidance

Mid-term EBITDA margin between 19% - 21%

FCF guidance suspended due to current investment programs and replaced by EBITDA

Confirmation of stable dividend payout until FY2026

Order backlog of over CHF 320 million at end of October confirms positive market momentum 6 November 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today announced a refinement of its guidance as it prepares for 2026 as a year marked by strategic investments to strengthen its long-term competitiveness and to ensure the organisation remains future-fit. In a market that continues to benefit from secular growth trends, the updated guidance reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its strategic capabilities, enhancing operational efficiency and positioning the business for sustained value creation. To reflect the current situation that installation capacities are missing at some of our customers, R&S Group now expects net sales to grow between 8% - 12% over the cycle, from 10% - 13% previously. EBITDA margin range allows to better reflect the situation of the business

The Group has decided to change the profitability guidance to a range to consider the mid-term horizon and move the key metric to EBITDA. The reason for this is that EBITDA improves the comparability in a year of investments and beyond and is a close proxy to Cash Flow. As a result, the guidance on Free Cash Flow (FCF) is suspended as the various investment programs entail cash layouts which are subject to volatility that make an accurate prediction of this key figure more difficult. This is heightened by the current phase of greenfield investments with higher cash capital expenditures for machinery and necessary build-up of material stock and other inventories. However, cash conversion continues to remain very much in focus and is a key metric for management. The guidance range for the EBITDA margin has been set at 19% - 21% for the mid-term, from an EBIT margin «around 20%» previously. The dividend payout of CHF 0.50 per share for FY 2025 and 2026 is confirmed. 2026 as a «Year of Investment»

In accordance with the communicated and confirmed planning process, R&S Group's plans to double capacities for its power transformer business entail investments not only into capital expenditures, but also into the increase in workforce of up to 200 new jobs. This process has started already in 2025, will continue in 2026, but will mainly contribute to operations in 2027 and beyond. In addition, the strengthening of capabilities at Group level to support functions at the individual plants in HR, procurement, operational excellence and other processes requires additional costs before the benefits can be fully realized. Consequently, the Group expects the EBITDA margins for FY2025 and 2026 to come in at the lower end of the range, but increasing over the time horizon. Quote

Eduardo Terzi, Group CEO since 1 June 2025, commented: "We see substantial opportunities ahead as our industry continues to benefit from secular market demand. The underlying fundamentals and megatrends remain solid, and we are confident that our strategic and operational initiatives will enable us to capture long-term market growth while further enhancing efficiency. Through targeted investments in capacity expansion and specific Group-level capabilities, we are creating a more integrated organisation. This will strengthen our competitive position and deliver sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders." Calendar 5 March 2026 Trading update FY2025 8 April 2026 Release of full-year 2025 results 7 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 5 August 2026 Trading update HY2026 16 September 2026 Release of half-year 2026 results Q4 2026 - tbc Capital Markets Day in Lodz

Contact Investor and Media Relations Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com

About R&S Group R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com

Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

