R&S Group sells its non-core electrical switches & connectors business to Pfiffner Group
18 December 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today announces the divestment of its profit center "Electrical Switches & Connectors".
The activity to be sold is part of Rauscher & Stoecklin, Switzerland, which employs 26 people in Sissach/BL, and generates annual revenues of CHF 8-10 million. While the business has performed steadily in recent years, it offers limited synergies with the Group's core transformer business. By divesting this non-core business, R&S Group will focus on its product portfolio of power transformers, oil distribution transformers, dry-type transformers and instrument transformers.
The buyer, the privately held Swiss company Pfiffner Switchgear Ltd, located in Grenchen, Switzerland, and part of the Pfiffner Group, will take over the operations as they exist today. All employees currently working in this profit center will be transferred to the new owner. Pfiffner Switchgear Ltd will continue operating at the current location, ensuring full continuity for customers and preserving operational know-how. With its strong and long-standing industry understanding and regional presence, Pfiffner Switchgear Ltd represents a highly suitable long-term owner for the business and is well-positioned to support its future development.
The transaction is expected to be closed by year-end 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value.
Marcel Rüfenacht, CEO of the Pfiffner Group, states: "We are proud to assume this successful business area of Rauscher & Stoecklin AG and continue to grow on a worldwide scale. The market-leading portfolio of switches and connectors complements our existing low- and medium-voltage products well. We will integrate this organization within our Pfiffner Switchgear Ltd. and its disconnector business. We look forward to delivering even greater value to our customers."
About PFIFFNER Group
The PFIFFNER Group employs approximately 1,200 people and has seven production sites located in Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, and Brazil.
About R&S Group
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com
