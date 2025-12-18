R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Press Release R&S Group sells its non-core electrical switches & connectors business to Pfiffner Group 18 December 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today announces the divestment of its profit center "Electrical Switches & Connectors". The activity to be sold is part of Rauscher & Stoecklin, Switzerland, which employs 26 people in Sissach/BL, and generates annual revenues of CHF 8-10 million. While the business has performed steadily in recent years, it offers limited synergies with the Group's core transformer business. By divesting this non-core business, R&S Group will focus on its product portfolio of power transformers, oil distribution transformers, dry-type transformers and instrument transformers. The buyer, the privately held Swiss company Pfiffner Switchgear Ltd, located in Grenchen, Switzerland, and part of the Pfiffner Group, will take over the operations as they exist today. All employees currently working in this profit center will be transferred to the new owner. Pfiffner Switchgear Ltd will continue operating at the current location, ensuring full continuity for customers and preserving operational know-how. With its strong and long-standing industry understanding and regional presence, Pfiffner Switchgear Ltd represents a highly suitable long-term owner for the business and is well-positioned to support its future development. The transaction is expected to be closed by year-end 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value. Marcel Rüfenacht, CEO of the Pfiffner Group, states: "We are proud to assume this successful business area of Rauscher & Stoecklin AG and continue to grow on a worldwide scale. The market-leading portfolio of switches and connectors complements our existing low- and medium-voltage products well. We will integrate this organization within our Pfiffner Switchgear Ltd. and its disconnector business. We look forward to delivering even greater value to our customers."

About PFIFFNER Group

PFIFFNER is a family-owned group of companies headquartered in Hirschthal, Switzerland. As a leading provider of technology solutions in the electrical power industry, PFIFFNER is known for delivering high-quality, reliable products and excellent services. Our well-established brands PFIFFNER, MOSER GLASER, HAEFELY, and HAVECO have earned the trust of our customers for decades. The PFIFFNER Group employs approximately 1,200 people and has seven production sites located in Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, and Brazil.

About R&S Group

R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com

