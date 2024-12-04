Experian® the global data and technology company announced today it has acquired Audigent, a leading data activation and identity platform in the advertising industry.

The acquisition further expands Experian's deeply integrated marketing data and identity capabilities in the advertising ecosystem. With the addition of Audigent's combined first-party publisher data and vast inventory network, Experian adds sell-side distribution to its existing demand-side capabilities and builds on its holistic identity activation technology, allowing clients to understand, expand and reach their audiences with targeted advertising.

Over the past three years, Experian and Audigent have partnered to deliver a range of industry leading innovations including the integration of Experian data into the Audigent SmartPMP and the creation of Experian Contextually-Indexed Audiences, which combines deterministic audience targeting with contextual targeting.

Expanded audience addressability: As the market continues to shift and traditional device identifiers evolve, Experian is committed to delivering privacy-forward addressability, made more seamless through Audigent's solutions. Innovative audiences combined with inventory, contextual signals and first-party data, empower marketers to deliver campaigns centered on consumer choices, preferences and behaviors.

Reach the right audience: Experian's data and identity solutions act as the gold standard for audience-based marketing informing planning, activation and measurement. With the addition of Audigent, these capabilities are further amplified and offer greater ease and precision in reaching target audiences across all marketing channels.

"Experian data and identity solutions already underpin much of today's advertising spend," said Scott Brown, Group President, Experian Financial and Marketing Solutions. "With our acquisition of Audigent, we're bolstering our industry recognized best-in-class data and technology, enabling a better understanding of consumers and driving better outcomes for marketers."

"Our mission from day one has been to build innovative products and platforms that drive value and performance for both brands and media agency clients as well as publisher partners all while championing consumer privacy," said Drew Stein, CEO Co-Founder of Audigent. "Experian's industry-leading commitment to building that 'win-win' ecosystem has been apparent throughout our partnership and we could not be more thrilled to continue our mission with the incredible team at Experian."

Audigent is a natural extension of Experian's marketing data and identity solutions, expanding on the acquisition of Tapad in 2020. The combined capabilities enable marketers to create more relevant experiences for consumers and positions Experian to be the premier independent provider of marketing data and identity.

About Audigent

Audigent is a leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent's pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry's first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP, ContextualPMP and CognitivePMP products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world's largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, Experian, Warner Music Group, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, finance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 22,500 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

