WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $80.12 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $96.70 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.0 million or $0.48 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.289 billion from $1.301 billion last year.American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $80.12 Mln. vs. $96.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.41 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.289 Bln vs. $1.301 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX