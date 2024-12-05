Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - CardioComm Solutions, (TSXV: EKG) (OTC Pink: EKGGF) a global leader in medical electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring technology and a pioneer in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, announces that due to the ongoing Canada Post strike (the "Postal Strike"), the information circular and related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, are posted under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://cardiocommsolutions.com/cardiocomm-annual-general-meeting/. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned website. While the Meeting Materials have been mailed in the normal course, due to the Postal Strike, there can be no assurance that they will be delivered prior to the Meeting.

Registered shareholders, shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Company and not through a brokerage account or depository company, may contact the Company at 1-877-977-9425 or email info@cardiocommsolutions.com to receive a proxy and assistance with voting. Proxies completed and signed should be forwarded by the voting deadline at 11:00 a.m. EST, Monday, December 9, 2024.

Beneficial shareholders, shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary, and have not received their information, should contact their broker representative to request a proxy.

If you wish to receive a paper copy of the Meeting materials, please contact the Company at 1-877-977-9425 or email info@cardiocommsolutions.com. In order to receive a paper copy in time to vote before the Meeting, your request should be received by Friday, December 6, 2024.

About CardioComm Solutions

Toronto-based CardioComm Solutions' ("CardioComm" and the "Company") proprietary technologies are used remote patient monitoring (RPM). CardioComm's core products are used for remote recording, viewing, analyzing, reporting and storing of electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. CardioComm also became the first company to enter into the direct to consumer, personalized ECG monitoring market. With its suite of medically credible heart monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets, CardioComm continues to be a leader in ECG management technologies. CardioComm will be expanding use of its RPM and telemedicine technologies into the sports, health and wellness. Such efforts will facilitate the introduction of new wearable devices such as Smartwatches, chest straps, smart garments and patches that will collect additional monitored bio-signs and multiple ECG leads/channels options (1, 3 and 12 lead). Additionally, CardioComm will expand its HeartCheck branded direct to consumer solutions to include other bio-sign monitoring devices compatible with CardioComm's technologies. The Company's goal is to provide patients and caregivers with opportunities to consult and collaborate with specialists no matter the location, improving patient care and reducing costs. CardioComm has earned the ISO 13485 MDSAP and ISO 27001 certifications, is HIPAA compliant and holds medical device clearances and sales licenses from the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

