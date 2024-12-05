ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the retail month of November, the four weeks ended December 1, 2024, increased by 3.1%. U.S. comparable sales rose by 3.4%, Canada comparable sales grew by 3.7%, and Other International comparable sales were up by 1.3%. But E-commerce comparable sales declined by 3.1%.E-commerce sales in November were negatively impacted by an estimated 15 percentage points, due to Thanksgiving / Black Friday / Cyber Monday occurring a week later this year versus last year. Total and comparable sales were negatively impacted by approximately one and one-half percent as a result of the shift in E-commerce sales.Monthly total comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, for the month were up 4.9%.Monthly net sales were $21.87 billion, an increase of 5.6 percent from $20.71 billion last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX