BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) declared a cash dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a 33% increase over the $0.75 per share paid to shareholders during fiscal year 2024.The dividend will be paid in two installments of $0.50 per share. The first installment will have a record date of December 16, 2024, and will be payable on January 16, 2025. The second installment will have a record date of June 24, 2025, and will be payable on July 23, 2025.