MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey from Germany and industrial output from France are the top economic news due on Thursday.At 2.00 am ET, Germany's statistical office Destatis publishes factory orders data. Orders are forecast to fall 2.0 percent on month in October, reversing an increase of 4.2 percent in September.At 2.45 am ET, France industrial output data is due. Economists expect production to rebound 0.3 percent on month in October, following a 0.9 percent drop.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is slated to issue industrial production figures for October. Production had advanced 0.6 percent in September.At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction PMI survey results.At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global construction PMI survey data is due. The indicator is seen at 53.5 in November compared to 54.3 in the previous month.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales data for October. Sales are forecast to fall 0.4 percent on month after a 0.5 percent gain in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX