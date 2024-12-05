WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency crossed the long-awaited psychological milestone of $100,000 amidst excitement that followed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump nominating crypto enthusiast Paul Atkins to Chair the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cryptocurrencies in general and Bitcoin in particular have rallied significantly over the past month at the prospect of a crypto-friendly regime in the U.S.Bitcoin touched an all-time high of $103,900.47 breaching the previous peak of $99,655.50 touched on November 22. It is currently trading at $103,347.88 recording overnight gains of more than 7 percent and an addition of more than 144 percent till date in the year 2024. Bitcoin dominates 55.5 percent of the overall crypto market.With a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, Bitcoin is ranked 7th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.Overall crypto market capitalization has also increased to $3.68 trillion implying an overnight addition of more than 4 percent.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX