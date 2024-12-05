WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a beauty products company, on Thursday announced a deal with Swarovski AG, an Austrian crystal house, for a long-term beauty license, with an aim to develop, produce, and distribute a new vision of fragrances.Jean Holtzmann, Coty Chief Brands Officer Prestige, said: 'We are delighted to announce our new, long-term partnership with Swarovski to develop and bring to market exciting new fragrance and beauty ranges. This licensing agreement aligns with Coty's successful strategy of focusing on licenses with multi-category potential.'The new partnership will enable Swarovski to boost its brand presence and visibility in the beauty market and diversify its product offerings.The first offering under this licensing deal is expected to be launched in 2026.Swarovski Crystal Business has a presence in over 140 countries with 2,300 Swarovski boutiques complemented by selected multibrand partners.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX