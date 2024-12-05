Anglesey Mining Plc - Board Changes

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

Trading Symbol

AIM: AYM

05 December 2024

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Board Changes

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the UK minerals development company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Douglas Hall as a non-executive director of the Company, with immediate effect. Anglesey also announces that Jo Battershill has informed the Board of his decision to step down as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

Doug Hall is a qualified lawyer with over 30 years of UK and international legal experience, including in the mining sector. Doug currently serves as General Counsel for West Cumbria Mining and previously also served in the position of General Counsel for Avesoro Resources, a West-African focused gold exploration, development and production company. Prior to moving in-house, Doug served as a Partner in a number of leading international law firms, including Norton Rose Fulbright and MinterEllison.

Andrew King, Chairman of Anglesey, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Doug to the board of Anglesey. With a risk assessment and project finance background, he brings extensive experience of guiding companies in the natural resources sector through complex negotiations, often with a cross border and cross-cultural element. I am sure he will make a significant contribution to the Anglesey board as we seek to progress the business, in particular the advancement of our Parys Mountain project.

I would also like to thank Jo for his service to Anglesey in recent years, both as Chief Executive Officer and, more recently, as a non-executive director. His decision to step down as a director follows his relocation to Australia earlier this year to pursue a new opportunity in the resources sector and, on behalf of everyone at Anglesey, we wish him well in his future endeavours."

Additional Information:

Mr. Robert Douglas James Hall (age 63) does not hold any ordinary shares or related securities in the Company.

The Company confirms that there is no other information that is required to be disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of Mr. Hall.

