LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith (SMDS.L) reported first-half profit before income tax of 29 million pounds compared to 268 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 3.1 pence compared to 14.8 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 221 million pounds compared to 365 million pounds, previous year. Adjusted earnings per share was 8.3 pence compared to 17.6 pence.First half revenue declined to 3.37 billion pounds from 3.51 billion pounds, previous year. Revenue was down 2 percent on a constant currency and 4 percent on a reported basis, driven by lower selling prices, partially offset by box volume growth, the Group noted.The Group announced an interim dividend for the year of 6.2 pence per share, a slight increase from level from last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX