

EQS-Media / 05.12.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

wienerberger: Heimo Scheuch appointed president of European ceramic association Cerame-Unie Vienna, December 5, 2024 - Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger - a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management - was appointed president of Cerame-Unie, the European Ceramic Industry Association, by decision of the Cerame-Unie Board of Presidents on April 29, 2024 ahead of the general assembly of Cerame-Unie scheduled December 4, 2024 in Brussels. He will take on this position starting January 1, 2025. "As president of Cerame-Unie, my mission is to ensure that the ceramic industrial champions and world market leaders based in the EU retain their global market leadership and their competitiveness in the EU. It is essential to secure support from the European Union and its Member States to keep the industry in Europe and create sustainable jobs and added value. Additionally, providing the industry with the necessary energy infrastructure - which means accelerating the supply of green energy at affordable prices -, unbureaucratic access to raw materials, the reduction of administrative burden by -25% as well as funding support for green transition investments in our production process is crucial to maintaining our international competitiveness," said Heimo Scheuch. Cerame-Unie is the Brussels-based trade association representing the European ceramic industry. Composed of world-leading companies, the European ceramic industry manufactures value-added solutions by transforming mineral raw materials into sustainable, functional, and innovative products. The industry is structured into nine sectors, ranging from construction products and consumer goods to industrial processes and cutting-edge technology. Cerame-Unie represents 30 member countries, spanning a pan-European scope, and is a key growth driver with an EU production value of € 37 billion per year. It ensures 200,000 direct jobs and supports 25 million employees in the European construction industry. The association provides expertise in areas such as construction and sustainability, research and innovation, and climate and energy, while maintaining constructive dialogue with EU institutions, industry associations, research partners and other stakeholders. After his appointment, Heimo Scheuch thanked the Board of Presidents and the assembly and said: "The presidency of this association is both an honor and a responsibility. Since its foundation, Cerame-Unie has been a crucial voice for a strong European economic landscape, as it contributes the insights of key industrial sectors to ensure that policy works in practice. Today this role has become more important than ever, as Europe is under massive economic pressure from other world regions. That is why as president, I will intensively work with European institutions to improve our competitiveness while also supporting the goals of the European Green Deal. The construction sector holds great leverage in promoting the ecological transition, as 40 % of energy consumption and 36 % of greenhouse gas emissions are accounted for by buildings. Europe's economic future needs a strong, sustainable industry to promote the quality of life for both current and future generations." New Position Paper for a Competitive and Sustainable Ceramic Industry

Heimo Scheuch, who has served as CU Vice President since 2010, officially unveiled the new Cerame-Unie position paper, titled "The Clean Industrial Deal: A Tailored Approach for Energy-Intensive Industries," in his role as the newly appointed President of Cerame-Unie. The paper emphasizes the need for a dedicated "Transition Dialogue for Heterogeneous Energy-Intensive Industries" as part of the Clean Industrial Deal. It outlines key priorities, including tailored support for the clean transition, improved infrastructure, access to raw materials, and streamlined administrative processes. By addressing these areas, the paper aims to strengthen the competitiveness of EU ceramics, a sector characterized by its dominance of SMEs and multi-site companies often located in remote regions, while promoting sustainable growth, decarbonization, and industrial development. wienerberger is a member of TBE (Tiles and Bricks Europe) and thus a member of Cerame-Unie since decades with an active role in its efforts. The association's priorities align with those of wienerberger, as both focus on decarbonization through innovation and leveraging the unique qualities of ceramic products to save energy and move towards ecological construction and sustainable buildings with a strong commitment to the goals of the European Green Deal. Cerame-Unie as well as wienerberger consider the renovation of the existing building stock - reducing their energy loss and carbon footprint - as a crucial step towards climate neutrality. The new Position Paper for a Competitive and Sustainable Ceramic Industry was released during the European Parliament Ceramic Forum, held in the framework of the European Ceramic Days from December 2 to 4, where stakeholders from business, media and the European political and administrative bodies came together to discuss the industry's challenges and prospects.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com





End of Media Release



Issuer: Wienerberger AG

Key word(s): Associations



05.12.2024 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



