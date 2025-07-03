EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Mergers & Acquisitions
wienerberger increases its stake in French GSEi to 100% and expands its position in the PV market
Vienna, 3 July 2025 - wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announced the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in GSE Intégration SAS (GSEi), a France-based provider of in-roof photovoltaic (PV) solutions with a leading position in the European in-roof market.
With this next step in wienerberger's value-accretive growth strategy, the company builds on its 2024 acquisition of Terreal - a leading European provider of roof solutions dedicated to the renovation market - further strengthening its position as Europe's top expert for pitched roofs, combining innovative roofing and solar solutions. In-roof solutions hold significant growth potential in both new build and renovation markets and are expected to increasingly gain market share from on-roof solutions. With this acquisition, wienerberger enhances its position as a key player in the market, enabling it to take a pivotal role and become a full energy solution provider as well as to accelerate the roll-out across the wienerberger growth platform. It is also an essential step towards achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and aligning with the sustainability targets of the European Green Deal.
Securing growth through strategic acquisitions
In-roof systems offer a cost-efficient solution by seamlessly combining the roof and solar panels into a single, integrated unit. GSEi's solution is unique due to its universal compatibility with a wide range of roofing materials and photovoltaic modules, ensuring flexible and adaptable installation. Additionally, the sleek design enhances the visual appearance of the roof.
About GSEi
The transaction was successfully closed. The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
03.07.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2164126
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2164126 03.07.2025 CET/CEST