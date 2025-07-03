EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Mergers & Acquisitions

With the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in GSEi wienerberger is implementing its strategy to pursue the sustainable energy transformation

Decisive step will serve as catalyst for accelerated growth in the field of in-roof photovoltaics Vienna, 3 July 2025 - wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announced the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in GSE Intégration SAS (GSEi), a France-based provider of in-roof photovoltaic (PV) solutions with a leading position in the European in-roof market. With this next step in wienerberger's value-accretive growth strategy, the company builds on its 2024 acquisition of Terreal - a leading European provider of roof solutions dedicated to the renovation market - further strengthening its position as Europe's top expert for pitched roofs, combining innovative roofing and solar solutions. In-roof solutions hold significant growth potential in both new build and renovation markets and are expected to increasingly gain market share from on-roof solutions. With this acquisition, wienerberger enhances its position as a key player in the market, enabling it to take a pivotal role and become a full energy solution provider as well as to accelerate the roll-out across the wienerberger growth platform. It is also an essential step towards achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and aligning with the sustainability targets of the European Green Deal. Securing growth through strategic acquisitions

Commenting on the transaction, Heimo Scheuch, CEO wienerberger, says: "The massive solarization in Europe - paving the way for net-zero and climate-neutral buildings - is well underway. While on-roof solutions still dominate the market, we are seeing rising demand and strong growth potential in the field of in-roof photovoltaics, especially in the new build but also in the renovation segment. With GSEi we are taking a leading role in the field of in-roof solutions, not only strengthening our position on the French and UK markets, but also across the entire European PV market. Furthermore, we enhance our value proposition to solar installers, while also taking a decisive step towards working more closely with roofers on photovoltaic solutions, who are our traditional partners for pitched roof solutions. This step supports our value-driven growth strategy and is also in line with our vision to improve people's quality of life. At the same time, it reflects our ambition to promote affordable, eco-friendly, and sustainable housing." In-roof systems offer a cost-efficient solution by seamlessly combining the roof and solar panels into a single, integrated unit. GSEi's solution is unique due to its universal compatibility with a wide range of roofing materials and photovoltaic modules, ensuring flexible and adaptable installation. Additionally, the sleek design enhances the visual appearance of the roof. About GSEi

GSE Intégration S.A.S, founded in 2008, is a French company developing mounting systems for photovoltaic modules, generating € 82 million in sales and achieving a strong increase in profitability in 2024. The main product, the GSE IN-ROOF SYSTEM, complements conventional roofing coverings and enables efficient solar integration. It is compatible with most photovoltaic modules and roof types. The company offers certified, waterproof and easy-to-install systems that are suitable for new builds and renovations. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, GSEi actively contributes to the energy transition. By providing specialized technical training and support, GSEi sets itself apart by actively addressing the shortage of qualified installers. The transaction was successfully closed. The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.





wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.5 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 760 million in 2024.



