Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leader in printed e-paper display products, has partnered with a global leader in access control to enhance security solutions. This collaboration integrates Ynvisible's thin, flexible, ultra-low power e-paper displays into a cutting-edge door locking system, delivering an innovative solution for the security industry.

Ynvisible's e-paper displays enable crystal-clear locked and unlocked status indication, that is visible from a distance, improving user confidence in secure closures at a glance. This intuitive design represents a key differentiator, elevating user experience and strengthening the customer's reputation for innovative, customer-focused products.

Collaboration Highlights:

Scalable Opportunity : Initial display orders have been placed for testing and validation, with the potential to scale to over 20,000 units annually, signaling strong revenue growth opportunities.

Market Differentiation : By leveraging Ynvisible's advanced, sustainable e-paper technology, the customer delivers a solution that aligns with industry trends towards energy efficiency, durability, and eco-conscious design.

Competitive Advantage: Ynvisible's displays are low-energy, battery-powered, and seamlessly integrated into devices, reducing costs while maintaining exceptional performance.

"Simple, impactful visual communication interfaces transform products across industries. This application in security systems showcases how Ynvisible's sustainable e-paper displays deliver real value to end-users without escalating costs," said Diogo Cunha, Product Manager and Business Development Associate at Ynvisible.





Investor Webinar Today

Ynvisible invites investors and other interested parties to a webinar taking place today, December 5, 2024, at 4:00 PM (CET) / 10:00 AM (EST), where the executive team will discuss 2024 achievements, key growth strategies for 2025, and emerging market opportunities in low-power e-paper display technology. The webinar will also feature a live Q&A session.

This collaboration exemplifies Ynvisible's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving demands of industries worldwide. Investors are encouraged to join the webinar to learn how Ynvisible continues to position itself as a leader in the growing low-power display market.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

