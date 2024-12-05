LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) announced that Rahul Dhir will step down as Chief Executive Officer and resign from the Board during 2025. The Board has initiated a process to find his successor.Rahul Dhir, CEO, said: 'It's been a privilege to serve Tullow during these past four and a half years. During this period, we have achieved a step change in our operating performance, cost structure and capital discipline. With a strong pan-African platform, Tullow is well-positioned as a trusted partner and responsible operator to deliver the next phase of growth.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX