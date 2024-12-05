LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Synectics Plc (SNX.L), an advanced security and surveillance solutions provider, said on Thursday that it has bagged four separate contracts from customers in the gaming sector totaling $2.7 million.With this, the company will deploy its flagship Synergy software platform into two gaming resorts in the Philippines, having signed contracts with two new customers.In addition, Synectics has further strengthened its long-standing partnership with PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) by securing a further two new contracts to deploy Synergy software at two additional casinos in PENN's portfolio.This expansion brings the total number of Synergy installations at PENN properties to 25.The contracts are expected to be delivered in the current financial year to November 30, 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX