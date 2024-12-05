Reply, a global systems integrator and consulting firm, announces that two of its companies, Go Reply and Machine Learning Reply, have achieved the Generative AI Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. This recognition positions Reply among the first partners to reach this milestone, highlighting its capabilities in developing generative AI solutions with Google Cloud's Vertex AI.

The Generative AI Specialization underscores Reply's commitment to delivering innovative generative AI solutions powered by Google Cloud technologies, addressing critical business challenges across industries. Among the solutions developed by Go Reply and Machine Learning Reply are:

Enterprise Search Applications : For a leading luxury brand, Reply designed a conversational interface that empowers non-technical staff to efficiently access and analyse technical manual data.

: For a leading luxury brand, Reply designed a conversational interface that empowers non-technical staff to efficiently access and analyse technical manual data. AI Legal Agent : For a media and communications group, Reply built a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)-based search engine using Vertex AI. This tool enhances productivity by pinpointing specific legal document paragraphs, streamlining decision-making processes.

: For a media and communications group, Reply built a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)-based search engine using Vertex AI. This tool enhances productivity by pinpointing specific legal document paragraphs, streamlining decision-making processes. Insurance Sector AI Platform : Reply created a centralised generative AI platform to simplify AI operations and facilitate the deployment of advanced applications in the insurance industry.

: Reply created a centralised generative AI platform to simplify AI operations and facilitate the deployment of advanced applications in the insurance industry. Contract Analytics Solution: For a consumer goods company, Reply implemented a solution leveraging Vertex AI, Document AI, and Gemini Pro. This solution achieved remarkable accuracy in data extraction and classification, offering enhanced contract insights and improved spending control.

"We are thrilled to have achieved the Generative AI Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program," said Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering advanced AI solutions tailored to diverse business needs. By combining Google Cloud's state-of-the-art generative AI technologies with our expertise, we are driving transformative value and enabling innovation for our clients."

As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Reply offers end-to-end support for organizations adopting Google Cloud technologies, from digital transformation consulting to managed services. With companies highly specialized, Reply designs and delivers tailored platforms and ready-to-use solutions that are natively built on Google Cloud, ensuring rapid deployment and maximum impact. To learn more about Reply's collaboration with Google Cloud, visit: here.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

