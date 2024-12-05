PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production decreased for the second straight month in October, data from the statistical office INSEE revealed on Thursday.Industrial production fell 0.1 percent on month in October, following a 0.8 percent decline in September. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a monthly rebound of 0.3 percent.Within overall output, manufacturing output was stable versus a 0.7 percent drop seen a month ago. Manufacture of food products and beverages fell 0.5 percent, while that of coke and refined petroleum products grew by 4.8 percent.Data showed that the manufacture of transport equipment contracted 2.4 percent over the month, and construction output dropped by 2.9 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX