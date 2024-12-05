BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB44.45 million, or RMB0.36 per share. This compares with RMB39.40 million, or RMB0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to RMB186.00 million from RMB178.19 million last year.Tuniu Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB44.45 Mln. vs. RMB39.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB0.36 vs. RMB0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB186.00 Mln vs. RMB178.19 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX