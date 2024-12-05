PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has resigned after the parliament passed a no-confidence motion against him.The collapse of Barnier's minority government just three months into his term has plunged the country into deeper political impasse.Barnier's cabinet is likely to stay on as caretaker until President Emmanuel Macron names a successor to the former Brexit negotiator.The no-confidence motion, jointly tabled by Marine Le Pen's far right and the left-wing New Popular Front, was passed with the support of 331 votes in the 577-member National Assembly Wednesday night, leading to the downfall of the first French government in a vote in the parliament in more than six decades.The left and the right wing politicians united to oust Barnier's government in protest against the centrist prime minister's move to force through the annual budget without a vote on Monday, using special powers.Barnier has become the shortest-serving prime minister in French history.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX