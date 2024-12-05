MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial output grew at the fastest pace in just over one and a half years in October, data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.Industrial production climbed 1.9 percent year-on-year in October after rising 1.1 percent a month ago.Further, this was the fastest rate of expansion since March 2023, when production had risen 2.9 percent.On an unadjusted basis, industrial production surged 6.4 percent versus a 0.1 percent rebound in the prior month.All components of industrial production strengthened in October. Capital goods posted the biggest increase of 2.0 percent, followed by consumer goods with 1.8 percent more production, and the energy sector expanded by 0.8 percent.Month-on-month, industrial production advanced 0.5 percent following a 0.6 percent growth in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX