LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK construction sector's growth picked up pace in November, driven by a strong upturn in commercial work, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday.The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.2 in November from 54.3 in October. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. The index signaled growth for the ninth consecutive month.Commercial activity was the best-performing category on the back of improving customer demand and new opportunities to tender, despite relatively subdued economic conditions. Civil engineering work also increased at a strong pace, while housing activity weakened.The growth in new business eased to a 5-month low as client confidence was affected by political and economic uncertainty linked to the Autumn Budget.The rate of job creation in the British private sector eased to a 3-month low, while purchasing activity increased at the slowest pace since May, largely reflecting a loss of momentum for new order growth.On the price front, cost inflation accelerated to an 18-month high due to higher raw material costs.'Many construction companies cited concerns about the near-term UK economic outlook and subsequent cutbacks to new projects,' Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX