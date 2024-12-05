DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 05-Dec-2024 / 11:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares") In the company's half yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2024 published on 19 September 2024, the directors stated their intention that, subject to no material adverse change occurring during the coming months in the financial performance of the group, the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 31 December 2024 would be paid on 31 December 2024. In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 31 December 2024 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 31 December 2024 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 13 December 2024. Enquiries: R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007185639 Category Code: DIV TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 363455 EQS News ID: 2045155 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2045155&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 06:55 ET (11:55 GMT)