SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $26.77 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $39.96 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.83 million or $0.47 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $1.674 billion from $1.652 billion last year.Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q2): $26.77 Mln. vs. $39.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.674 Bln vs. $1.652 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.35Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX