Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTC Pink: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company), among the first publicly traded crypto investment companies providing exposure to the rapidly growing Solana ecosystem, is proud to announce its additional $1.5 million strategic investment in Solana tokens at a price of CDN $331 per token which gives it access to 4533 tokens. This investment reflects SOL Global' s continued confidence in Solana's ability to drive the next wave of growth in blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi), and derivatives markets.

The Company's initial strategy emphasizes owning and staking Solana tokens while making targeted investments exclusively aligned with the Solana blockchain. This focused approach underscores SOL Global's commitment to supporting and advancing the growth of Solana-based projects and technologies. The Company believes that Solana tokens has established itself as a leader in the blockchain space with its cutting-edge proof-of-history (PoH) consensus mechanism, enabling unparalleled speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency. The Company believes that these features have made it a go-to platform for developers building decentralized applications (dApps) across various industries, including DeFi, gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and financial derivatives.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTB"), Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai Capital"), and Quantum Ventures Inc. ("Quantum Ventures") to perform services for the Company, which includes promotional and investor relations activities, as such terms are contemplated under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to an agreement entered into with OTB (the "OTB Agreement"), OTB intends to work with the Company to provide advertising, corporate marketing and investor awareness services, including, but not limited to, content creation management, project management, media distribution and the creation and distribution of marketing materials. In accordance with the OTB Agreement, OTB will receive a cash fee of CAD$50,000 (plus applicable taxes) for its services. The services are expected to begin on December 5, 2024 and will terminate after one month. OTB is based in Oakville, Ontario.

Pursuant to an agreement entered into with Machai Capital (the "Machai Agreement"), Machai Capital intends to work with the Company to provide digital marketing and advertising as well as search engine optimization and social media marketing management. In accordance with the Machai Agreement, Machai Capital will receive a cash fee of CDN$150,000 (plus applicable taxes) for its services. The campaign is expected to begin on December 9, 2024 and will terminate after three months. Machai Capital is based in Surrey, British Columbia.

Pursuant to an agreement entered into with Quantum Ventures (the "Quantum Agreement"), Quantum Ventures intends to work with the Company to provide media and marketing creation, and online investor awareness. In accordance with the Quantum Agreement, Quantum Ventures will receive a cash fee of USD$60,000 for its services. The services are expected to begin on December 5, 2024 and terminate after two months. Quantum Ventures is based in Victoria, British Columbia.

OTB, Machai Capital and Quantum Ventures provide public disclosure solutions to a number of issuers across a variety of industry segments. OTB, Machai Capital and Quantum Ventures are each at arm's length to the Company. All content describing the Company generated on behalf of The Box Capital, Machai Capital and Quantum Ventures will be reviewed by the Company prior to its publication or distribution.

The engagements of OTB, Machai and Quantum are all subject to the approval of the CSE.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is a diversified international investment and private equity holding company. The Company is in the process of divesting its current investment partnerships and minority holdings. SOL Global recently announced the transition of investments to focus exclusively on digital asset technology, primarily on Solana and Solana based technologies.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding the Solana blockchain and technologies and the promotional activities of OTB, Machai and Quantum. Forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to execute on its business and investment plans; the Company's ability to raise debt or equity through future financing activities and divest its current investment partnerships and minority holdings; the Company's ability to increase its investments in the Solana blockchain and Solana-based technologies; any adverse changes and developments in the Solana blockchain and ecosystem; the growth and development of decentralized finance and the digital asset sector; any new rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; the inherent volatility in the prices of certain cryptocurrencies including Solana tokens; increasing competition in the crypto and blockchain industries; general economic, political and social uncertainties in Canada and the United States; currency exchange rates and interest rates; the limited resources of the Company; the Company's reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies in general; and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232567

SOURCE: SOL Global Investments Corp.