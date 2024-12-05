OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenPainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is up over 142% at $6.50. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) is up over 120% at $8.57. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) is up over 39% at $3.58. Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) is up over 21% at $31.65. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is up over 21% at $15.51. BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) is up over 20% at $19.27. Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is up over 14% at $120.40. Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) is up over 10% at $17.76. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is up over 10% at $1.35. Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) is up over 8% at $1.40. KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) is up over 7% at $1.23.In the RedCyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) is down over 26% at $4.65. Upexi, Inc. (UPXI) is down over 19% at $4.81. nCino, Inc. (NCNO) is down over 18% at $34.46. SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is down over 15% at $24.35. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is down over 14% at $17.64. ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (ZJK) is down over 14% at $11.70. Founder Group Limited (FGL) is down over 12% at $2.69. loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) is down over 12% at $2.00. LQR House Inc. (LQR) is down over 12% at $1.00. Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) is down over 8% at $539.20. Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) is down over 7% at $6.12. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) is down over 7% at $1.51.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX