Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health and Salix in Collaboration with Health Organizations Recognize the Second Annual Opioid-Induced Constipation Awareness Day

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), alongside the U.S. Pain Foundation (USPF), the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), and the American Chronic Pain Association (ACPA) have united to recognize today, Thursday, December 5, as the second annual Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Awareness Day. This important day is dedicated to bringing awareness to a commonly-overlooked side effect of opioids. By raising awareness and fostering open conversations, OIC Awareness Day seeks to reduce the stigma surrounding this condition and offer support to the many patients impacted by OIC.

"As an organization dedicated to supporting individuals living with pain conditions, we're proud to participate in this year's OIC Awareness Day," said Kathy Sapp, CEO of ACPA. "By increasing awareness and improving communication between healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers, we can make a meaningful difference for those affected by this commonly occurring condition."

In 2021, about 21% of adults in the U.S. experienced chronic pain. In 2019, 22% of adults with chronic pain were treated with a prescription opioid in the past three months. Opioids can cause OIC, which is a common side effect of opioid treatment. The annual recognition of OIC Awareness Day provides a platform for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to discuss this condition and encourage them to join the OICAwarenessDay movement.

"We're deeply committed to bringing attention to those affected by OIC on this annual awareness day," said Ceciel Rooker, President and Executive Director of IFFGD. "Empowering patients to speak openly about their symptoms is crucial. It's the first step toward helping to ensure they receive the appropriate treatment, and not suffer in silence."

In honor of the second annual OIC Awareness Day, Salix has refreshed the OICAwarenessDay.com website to offer valuable information and resources for healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers, addressing the causes, symptoms, and management of OIC. Additionally, Salix has partnered with influencers to spread the word online using the hashtag vOICesOfOIC, launched a content program with Chronicon, a global community for people with chronic illnesses, and shared posts across their social media channels to increase awareness about OIC.

"We're honored to be a part of OIC Awareness Day for the second year in a row," said Nicole Hemmenway, CEO of USPF. "By continuing to raise awareness about this condition, we aim to educate both healthcare providers and patients about OIC, a commonly overlooked side effect."

For more information on OIC and to learn how you can join the OICAwarenessDay movement, please visit www.OICAwarenessDay.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical businesses in the world and has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases for more than 30 years. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About The U.S. Pain Foundation

The U.S. Pain Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to empower, educate, connect, and advocate for individuals living with chronic illnesses and serious injuries that cause pain, as well as their care partners and clinicians. Through its multiple programs and services, the organization works to elevate the patient voice, increase disease-state education, improve pain care through policy change, expand outreach to underserved and marginalized communities, and provide comprehensive resources to ensure individuals are supported and empowered along their journeys. Learn more at uspainfoundation.org.

About The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders

The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by chronic gastrointestinal illnesses. Founded in 1991, IFFGD helps improve patient outcomes by enhancing awareness, improving education, and supporting and encouraging research into treatments and cures for chronic digestive disorders.

About The American Chronic Pain Association

?The American Chronic Pain Association (ACPA) is a non-profit, 501(c) (3) organization. Our Mission is to facilitate peer support, education, hope, and motivation for individuals living with pain and those treating pain conditions. We strive to raise awareness among the health care community, policymakers, and the public at large about issues of living with physical and emotional pain. Our vision is to motivate those with pain conditions to seek quality care, to optimize healthcare office visits, and to prevent chronic disease.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.

