Bausch Health Companies Inc: Bausch Health Announces 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the election of the 10 directors nominated at its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders ("Annual Meeting") held on May 13, 2025. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Thomas J. Appio 208,400,572 5,943,436 56,339,806 Christian A. Garcia 207,181,762 7,162,246 56,339,806 Brett M. Icahn 199,179,508 15,164,500 56,339,806 Sarah B. Kavanagh 208,164,244 6,179,764 56,339,806 Frank D. Lee 207,489,891 6,854,117 56,339,806 Steven D. Miller 206,805,726 7,538,282 56,339,806 Richard C. Mulligan, Ph.D. 202,866,703 11,477,305 56,339,806 John A. Paulson 205,916,286 8,427,722 56,339,806 Robert N. Power 202,283,418 12,060,590 56,339,806 Amy B. Wechsler, M.D. 207,392,798 6,951,210 56,339,806

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders also approved the non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, approved the Bausch Health Companies Inc. 2025 Employee Stock Purchase Plan ("ESPP"), and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2026 annual meeting of shareholders.

For the purposes of Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") approval with respect to the ESPP, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible inter-listed issuers on a recognized exchange, such as the NYSE.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR profile and on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

Garen Sarafian

ir@bauschhealth.com

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

Media Contact:

Katie Savastano

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(908) 569-3692

