WKN: A2JQ1X | ISIN: CA0717341071 | Ticker-Symbol: BVF
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 21:37
4,088 Euro
-2,15 % -0,090
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0704,12822:44
4,0684,10722:00
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 22:26 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bausch Health Companies Inc: Bausch Health Announces 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

Finanznachrichten News

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the election of the 10 directors nominated at its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders ("Annual Meeting") held on May 13, 2025. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name

For

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Thomas J. Appio

208,400,572

5,943,436

56,339,806

Christian A. Garcia

207,181,762

7,162,246

56,339,806

Brett M. Icahn

199,179,508

15,164,500

56,339,806

Sarah B. Kavanagh

208,164,244

6,179,764

56,339,806

Frank D. Lee

207,489,891

6,854,117

56,339,806

Steven D. Miller

206,805,726

7,538,282

56,339,806

Richard C. Mulligan, Ph.D.

202,866,703

11,477,305

56,339,806

John A. Paulson

205,916,286

8,427,722

56,339,806

Robert N. Power

202,283,418

12,060,590

56,339,806

Amy B. Wechsler, M.D.

207,392,798

6,951,210

56,339,806

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders also approved the non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, approved the Bausch Health Companies Inc. 2025 Employee Stock Purchase Plan ("ESPP"), and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2026 annual meeting of shareholders.

For the purposes of Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") approval with respect to the ESPP, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible inter-listed issuers on a recognized exchange, such as the NYSE.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR profile and on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:
Garen Sarafian
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

Media Contact:
Katie Savastano
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 569-3692

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bausch-health-announces-2025-annual-meeting-of-shareholder-results-1027968

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
