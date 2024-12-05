Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, including an AI-powered prospecting and lead generation platform, announces strategic operational enhancements as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value and achieving profitability. Doug Childress, Global CEO, stated, "Our focus remains on building a stronger, more profitable organization, and the changes are imperative to align our leadership structure and operational priorities with the future of TTGI." With annualized cost savings expected to exceed $1 million, Childress further outlined the broader operational improvements and strategic changes currently underway, designed to position Turnium for scalable growth and enhanced client outcomes:

Accelerating Sales with AI Integration: Turnium is leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline lead generation, outbound sales, and marketing campaigns, resulting in greater efficiency and precision in client acquisition efforts.

Back-Office Optimization: Comprehensive reviews of systems and processes uncovered significant areas of overlap, prompting necessary redundancies and more streamlined operations to enhance efficiency.

Management-Level Restructuring: Leadership roles and responsibilities have been restructured to ensure the right people are in the right positions. This strategic shift is in response to the challenges and opportunities created by the company's recent doubling in size, laying the foundation for its next phase of growth.

Client-First Delivery Model: Turnium is doubling down on its commitment to a client-centric delivery approach, fully adopting the mindset of "Let's Get IT Done" across the organization.

The leadership team is confident that these strategic adjustments will drive improved performance, deliver long-term value to shareholders, and strengthen Turnium's position in the market. "These changes were well overdue," stated one manager. "They've been embraced by the team and are already showing results as we prepare to scale to the next level."

As part of the restructuring, Geoff Hultin, formerly the Chief Commercial Officer has left the Company. We would like to thank Mr. Hultin for his years of service, and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

