WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, beverage alcohol maker Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) reiterated its organic net sales growth in the 2% to 4% range.The estimated capital expenditure range has been updated to $180 to $190 million from $195 to $205 million.The company said it anticipates a return to growth for organic net sales and organic operating income in fiscal 2025 driven by gains in international markets and the benefit of normalizing inventory trends.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX