Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067
Tradegate
05.12.24
15:47 Uhr
206,25 Euro
-1,20
-0,58 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
86 Leser
The Wimbish Law Firm: Amazon and Hothands Sued for ToeWarmers as Winter Storm Approaches

Woman Alleges Product Malfunctioned and Severely Burned Her Toes

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / As temperatures drop to below freezing, A Georgia woman is taking legal action against Amazon and Kobayashi Healthcare, the makers of Hothands and ToeWarmers. The lawsuit claims that the ToeWarmers caused severe burns to her toes while she was working at local high school football games.

The lawsuit alleges that the ToeWarmers can reach temperatures of 158 degrees Fahrenheit and that the warning labels on the product are insufficient. The woman, an educator, states that she began using ToeWarmers in 2021 to keep her feet warm while working. She purchased a box of 40 ToeWarmers from Amazon after Walmart stopped carrying them.

The incident occurred on October 19, 2022, when the woman wore the ToeWarmers and they malfunctioned, causing second-degree burns. She received treatment at Houston Healthcare.

The lawsuit seeks $10,000,000 in damages, citing the emotional distress and potential long-term consequences of the injuries, including the possibility of amputation. The woman's attorney emphasizes the need for stronger warning labels to prevent similar incidents and protect consumers, especially those with medical conditions that affect healing.

"Millions of people use these products for recreational activities, hunting, and working in their yards during the winter. Most have no idea these products could have a chemical reaction that results in their hand or toes being severely burned. My client used the products and now she can't wear open toe shoes, enjoy the beach, or even get a pedicure. These products can malfunction and cause tremendous damage," stated the Dr. Dexter Wimbish the woman's attorney.

For more information see Sirdorva Johnson v. Kobayashi Healthcare International, Inc. et al. - Civil Action No: 24-V-0025.

Contact Information

Dexter Wimbish
CEO
dexterwimbish@bellsouth.net
17707076555



.

Source: The Wimbish Law Firm



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
