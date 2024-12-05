The First Watch Brand for Sneaker Lovers: 85RETRO Debuts

Designed for Sneaker Culture, 85RETRO Blends Vibrant Style With Premium Craftsmanship to Create the Ultimate Accessory for Sneaker Enthusiasts

85RETRO, a bold new watch brand, is revolutionizing the intersection of fashion and function with its inaugural collection of premium timepieces designed to complement sneaker culture. Combining retro aesthetics, modern materials, and vibrant colorways, 85RETRO is poised to become the ultimate accessory for sneaker enthusiasts.

Where Sneakers Meet Timepieces

With millions of sneaker lovers worldwide, 85RETRO bridges the gap between footwear and wristwear by creating watches that align perfectly with sneaker culture. From bold straps to vibrant dials, every detail is crafted to complement your kicks while standing out on its own.

"Our watches are more than just timepieces - they're a statement of style and individuality," says Mike Moran, founder of 85RETRO. "We saw a unique opportunity to bring the creativity and passion of sneaker culture to the wrist, and 85RETRO was born."

A Watch That Fits Your Lifestyle

The Model 1 Collection features:

Interchangeable Straps - Pair your watch with your favorite kicks in multiple combinations.

Premium Materials - Sapphire crystal, 316L stainless steel, and Superluminova for durability and style.

Bold Colorways - Inspired by classic sneakers, including Skyline Blue and Sport Red.

Each watch comes with two straps, allowing for six unique styling options - perfect for sneakerheads and anyone looking to elevate their wrist game.

Designed for the Culture

85RETRO was built for those who live and breathe style. From its lightweight, durable design to its nods to retro fashion, the brand's mission is simple: to be the go-to watch for sneaker lovers.

Limited Pre-Launch Offers

The 85RETRO Model 1 collection is coming soon (January 2025) with an exclusive offer:

$30 Launch Discount for early sign-ups.

A chance to win a free watch for those who join the waitlist.

Sign up today at https://85retro.com/ to secure your spot and elevate your sneaker style before the official launch.

About 85RETRO

Founded in 2023, 85RETRO blends retro-inspired design with modern functionality to create premium timepieces for sneaker lovers. Built for versatility, style, and culture, 85RETRO aims to redefine wristwear for the next generation.

