Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C4HK | ISIN: US33748L1017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.12.24
15:30 Uhr
18,920 US-Dollar
-0,090
-0,47 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The First Watch Brand for Sneaker Lovers: 85RETRO Debuts

Finanznachrichten News

Designed for Sneaker Culture, 85RETRO Blends Vibrant Style With Premium Craftsmanship to Create the Ultimate Accessory for Sneaker Enthusiasts

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / 85RETRO, a bold new watch brand, is revolutionizing the intersection of fashion and function with its inaugural collection of premium timepieces designed to complement sneaker culture. Combining retro aesthetics, modern materials, and vibrant colorways, 85RETRO is poised to become the ultimate accessory for sneaker enthusiasts.

Where Sneakers Meet Timepieces

With millions of sneaker lovers worldwide, 85RETRO bridges the gap between footwear and wristwear by creating watches that align perfectly with sneaker culture. From bold straps to vibrant dials, every detail is crafted to complement your kicks while standing out on its own.

"Our watches are more than just timepieces - they're a statement of style and individuality," says Mike Moran, founder of 85RETRO. "We saw a unique opportunity to bring the creativity and passion of sneaker culture to the wrist, and 85RETRO was born."

A Watch That Fits Your Lifestyle

The Model 1 Collection features:

  • Interchangeable Straps - Pair your watch with your favorite kicks in multiple combinations.

  • Premium Materials - Sapphire crystal, 316L stainless steel, and Superluminova for durability and style.

  • Bold Colorways - Inspired by classic sneakers, including Skyline Blue and Sport Red.

Each watch comes with two straps, allowing for six unique styling options - perfect for sneakerheads and anyone looking to elevate their wrist game.

Designed for the Culture

85RETRO was built for those who live and breathe style. From its lightweight, durable design to its nods to retro fashion, the brand's mission is simple: to be the go-to watch for sneaker lovers.

Limited Pre-Launch Offers

The 85RETRO Model 1 collection is coming soon (January 2025) with an exclusive offer:

  • $30 Launch Discount for early sign-ups.

  • A chance to win a free watch for those who join the waitlist.

Sign up today at https://85retro.com/ to secure your spot and elevate your sneaker style before the official launch.

About 85RETRO

Founded in 2023, 85RETRO blends retro-inspired design with modern functionality to create premium timepieces for sneaker lovers. Built for versatility, style, and culture, 85RETRO aims to redefine wristwear for the next generation.

Contact Information

Mike Moran
Owner
mike@85retro.com
1-315-256-4461

.

Source: 85RETRO



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.