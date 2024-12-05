Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenPro Capital Forms Consortium to Develop Thailand Entertainment Complex

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) announced that a tripartite consortium involving Royal Turf Club of Thailand under Royal Patronage ("RTC"), Capital Trust Group Limited ("CTG") and Greenpro Capital will be spearheading the proposed business development of Thailand Entertainment Complex, a US$6 billion (~200 billion Thai Baht) mega entertainment complex that will include a horse-racing track, 6-star hotels, golf courses, restaurants, theatres, sports complex, concert halls, cultural centre, and shopping complex. The entertainment complex is expected to support Thai and foreign tourists, including around 50,000 club members worldwide. Up to five areas in Bangkok and its surrounding areas have been proposed for the complex, among them Khlong Toei, Lat Krabang and Nong Chok.

RTC Association Secretary Col.Phantat Sangchot said apart from entertainment facilities, there will be a green area, featuring a large air purifier, to improve the quality of life for local residents. "We are confident that this project will be positive for the economy, attract tourists, and enhance our reputation for horse racing. The complex will be green too as we will use modern technology to deliver clean energy," he said. "The entertainment complex investment plan did not happen in a few days but has taken several months to conclude. We are confident that the project will meet the government's aim of creating new tourist attractions."

Under the Consortium Agreement, all three parties agreed to pool resources and seek strategic active investors who would be keen to develop the project into a "Green Edutainment Center" which have sustainable, ESG-orientated and green-technology features. CTG and Greenpro Capital will lead the fundraising campaigns via both conventional capital markets and digital cryptocurrency channels.

CTG announced on September 4, 2024, to issue a US$ 6 billion Thailand Entertainment Complex Digital Bond to target wholesale investors in web-3 communities, taking advantage of the large inflows of conventional funding into tokenized bonds. Co-Chief Executive Officer of CTG, Tony Wong said, "Institutions and government recognition of digital assets have seen cryptocurrencies hitting their respective all-time-high. Widespread adoption of ETFs has increased capital inflows into crypto, signaling growing acceptance and legitimacy within mainstream finance.".

Greenpro Capital CEO Dr. CK Lee said, "We are excited as Greenpro Capital as a NASDAQ-Listed company, has been appointed as a Strategic Purpose Investment Company ("SPIC") to invite strategic investors on a global scale to participate in this Thailand national mega project."

The development of the Thailand Entertainment Complex is subject to the Entertainment Complex Bill, which is currently under consideration by Thailand lawmakers.

About The Royal Turf Club of Thailand under Royal Patronage (RTC)

The Royal Turf Club of Thailand under Royal is a sports club in Thailand, formerly located at its historic horse racing venue in Bangkok, which was commonly known as the Nang Loeng Racecourse. It was founded in 1916 by a group of aristocrats as an alternative to the Royal Bangkok Sports Club, and became highly popular during the first half of the twentieth century. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Turf_Club_of_Thailand

About Capital Trust Group Limited (CTG)

Capital Trust Group Limited is a New Zealand investment management and fintech company specializing in providing white-label EdTech Platform targets to startups to build their social investment networks. https://www.ctgprime.com/

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services includes, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

